6th Grader Stabbed During Math Class at East Fort Worth Middle School

A child was stabbed by another student Thursday morning at a Fort Worth ISD middle school, officials say.

The district told NBC 5 that the incident took place between two 6th-grade boys who were in math class at Handley Middle School in East Fort Worth when the stabbing took place.

One boy was stabbed in the arm with a knife and suffered a minor injury, the district said, and is now with his mother. The other boy is being interviewed by police.

It's not clear what type of knife the boy was stabbed with or why.

No other injuries were reported.

Check back and refresh this page for the latest information.