68-Year-Old Woman Attacked Outside Fort Worth’s Hulen Mall: Police

A 68-year-old shopper who was attacked by two men outside Fort Worth’s Hulen Mall on Tuesday got help from an armed passerby, police said.

The woman was returning to her car shortly after 12 p.m. in the parking lot near Macy’s when two young men pulled her from her vehicle and tried to steal her purse, Fort Worth police Ofc. Buddy Calzada said.

Calzada gave the following account of what happened.

The woman fought the suspects and one of them punched her in the face.

The bandits tried to steal her car, but couldn’t because she had the electronic key in her pocket.

A witness drew a weapon and the suspects dropped the woman’s purse and ran, Calzada said.

The woman, who is from Denton, was treated by medics and released at the scene.

Police did not make any arrests.

Police released mall surveillance video in hopes of identifying the suspects. Both suspects were described as black and in their mid-20’s. One was 5 feet, 11 inches tall, weighs 130 pounds and was wearing a black hoodie with black pants and shoes. The other suspect was 5 feet, 8 inches tall, weighs 120 pounds and was wearing gray sweat pants.

Detectives are investigating the case as a robbery and carjacking.