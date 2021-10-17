67-Year-Old Arlington Man Arrested, Charged in Road Rage Incident

A 67-year-old man has been arrested and charged after a road rage incident in Arlington on Thursday.

According to Arlington police, officers responded to a minor accident in the 2500 block of Interstate 20 shortly before 12 a.m.

Police said when officers arrived, they learned that one of the drivers involved in the accident got into a physical altercation with the other driver.

Other motorists pulled over and attempted to diffuse the situation, police said.

According to police, a male driver involved in the physical altercation attempted to enter one of the passerby's vehicles and drive away, but was ultimately unsuccessful.

Police said he then got back into his vehicle and began intentionally ramming the other driver's vehicle in order to get away from the scene.

The driver, identified a 67-year-old Steven Pearson, was later arrested at the Arlington Police Department's East Patrol District, police said. He has been charged with assault causing bodily injury, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, unlawful use of a vehicle, and unlawful carrying of a weapon.