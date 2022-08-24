$650M Road Improvement Project Bond Election Coming for Denton County Residents

At Scott’s Car Care in Lewisville the owner knows his city is growing.

"It's not a little country town anymore," owner Scott Higginbotham said.

That growth is happening all around the county according to Denton County Judge Andy Eads.

"About 82 people a day move to Denton county,” Denton County Judge Andy Eads said. “As we like to say, they don't bring the roads with them."

That growth is part of the reason the county is seeking a $650 million road project bond. It’s called the Denton County Transportation Road Improvement Program 2022 (TRIP 22)

"Many of our projects are also related to economic development,” Eads said. “As new business and new residents come to town, we need to increase capacity there as well."

Safety is another part of the plans for the money.

Railroad Street in Lewisville between Main street and Highway 121 is on the list deemed as unsafe.

"Pretty bad,” Higginbotham said describing Railroad Street in front of his shop. “Major big potholes. When it rains, they have to come out and throw mounds of asphalt in holes."

Also, Frankford Road Bridge at Furneaux Creek is listed for repairs based on a TxDOT inspection report.

Judge Eads said if the bond is approved in November it will not be a financial hit to taxpayers.

"We are not going to issue these bonds all at one time,” Eads said. “We'll phase these out over many years to reduce any kind of financial impact to the taxpayer."

For Scott's Car Care he's hoping his street that has long-needed repairs will finally get them.

"It would be nice if it did,” Higginbotham said.

To learn more about items on the Denton County Transportation Road Improvement Program 2022 click here.