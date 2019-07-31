65-Year-Old Woman Allegedly Kicks Oklahoma Officer; Arrested

A 65-year-old woman is now facing charges for an incident that all started with a broken tail light. (Published 2 hours ago)

A 65-year-old Oklahoma woman is now facing charges for an incident that all started with a broken tail light.

On July 16, Debra Hamil was pulled over by a Cashion police officer for defective equipment, a traffic violation that usually results in an $80 fine.

Police released the body camera video of her arrest that has now gone viral.

Investigators say Hamil refused to sign the ticket and rolled up her window before driving off. The officer pursued her truck in his vehicle for a few minutes before he pulled her over in a parking lot.

Apple Contractors Found Listening In on Siri Conversations

Apple has long touted its commitment to protecting customer data, but according to a new report from The Guardian, humans are listening in on conversations with Apple's voice assistant Siri. According to an anonymous whistleblower, Apple contractors regularly eavesdrop on recordings with medical information, drug deals and even intimate moments. (Published Tuesday, July 30, 2019)

You can read the full story from our NBC sister station KFOR in Oklahoma City by clicking here.