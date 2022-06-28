Burleson

64-Year-Old Woman Dead, Multiple Arrests Made After Shooting in Burleson Parking Lot

A woman is dead and six people are in police custody following a shooting in a parking lot in Burleson on Friday.

According to the Burleson Police Department, officers responded to multiple incident scenes in reference to a shooting in the 300 and 400 blocks of Wilshire Boulevard and the median of I-35 West on the evening of June 24.

Police said during the incident, an uninvolved female driver was struck by a bullet on Wilshire Boulevard.

The victim, identified as 64-year-old Kathryn Ann Bryan, succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

According to police, one other person was transported to an area hospital following the incident.

Police said on Sunday, June 26, officers made six arrests in connection with the shooting on Friday.

The suspects, none of whom live in Burleson, were taken into custody during the early morning hours on Saturday, June 25, police said.

