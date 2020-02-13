Garland

61-Year-Old Man Missing in Garland

James Dean was last seen in the 6300 block of Alto Oaks Drive on Wednesday

By Hannah Jones

Garland Police Department

The Garland Police Department is searching for a 61 year-old missing man.

James Dean was last seen in the 6300 block of Alto Oaks Drive before 6:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

According to Garland police, Dean suffers from bipolar and schizophrenia disorders, and shows signs of dementia.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

paul english 54 mins ago

Paul English, Willie Nelson’s Drummer and Best Friend, Dies at 87

Dallas 1 hour ago

Former Dallas Police Chief on Shortlist to Become Chicago’s New Top Cop

He is described as a 6'1" white male who weighs 160 pounds and has grey/brown hair and blue eyes.

Dean was last seen wearing a brown coat, blue sweat pants, and a blue and green shirt.

Anyone with information about Dean's whereabouts should call the Garland Police Department at 972-485-4840.

This article tagged under:

Garland
Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Excellent Educator Texas Connects Us Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment COZI TV About NBC 5 Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Project Innovation
Contact Us