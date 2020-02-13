61-Year-Old Man Missing in Garland

The Garland Police Department is searching for a 61 year-old missing man.
James Dean was last seen in the 6300 block of Alto Oaks Drive before 6:30 a.m. on Wednesday.
According to Garland police, Dean suffers from bipolar and schizophrenia disorders, and shows signs of dementia.
Local
The latest news from around North Texas.
He is described as a 6'1" white male who weighs 160 pounds and has grey/brown hair and blue eyes.
Dean was last seen wearing a brown coat, blue sweat pants, and a blue and green shirt.
Anyone with information about Dean's whereabouts should call the Garland Police Department at 972-485-4840.