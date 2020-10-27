61-Year-Old Grand Prairie Man Arrested in Connection to Child Exploitation Investigation

A Grand Prairie man has been arrested and charged with production of child pornography after an investigation by the Grand Prairie Police Department, police say.

According to the Grand Prairie Police Department, detectives executed a search warrant in the city of Glen Rose in Somervell County on Aug. 20.

Police said the search warrant stemmed from an investigation into a 61-year-old man who was allegedly communicating in a sexually explicit manner with an individual he believed to be 13 years old.

Detectives discovered information during their investigation that led to the federal indictment of the man, Gregory Kent Barnes, in the Western District of Texas, police said.

Grand Prairie Police Department

Police said Barnes was arrested by Grand Prairie Police in conjunction with the Dallas FBI Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force on Oct. 16.

Barnes has been charged with production of child pornography, enticement of a minor, and transfer of obscene matter to a minor, police said.

The Grand Prairie Police Department said anyone with information related to this case should contact Detective Poor at 972-237-8898.