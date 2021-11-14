Little Elm

60-Year-Old Man Killed in Single Car Crash Near Little Elm

A man is dead after an being hit by a car near Little Elm on Saturday, police said.

According to the Little Elm Police Department, officers responded to a motor vehicle accident call at U.S. 380/U.S. 377 in the Town of Cross Roads at approximately 9:30 a.m.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

Police said when officers arrived, they found an injured 60-year-old male who had been struck by a single vehicle in or near the roadway.

The victim succumbed to injuries sustained in the accident and was later pronounced dead, police said.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

Fort Worth 14 hours ago

After Parents Test Positive for COVID-19, Siblings Step in to Make Sure Turkey Drive Continues

Dallas Love Field 15 hours ago

Southwest Employee Taken to Hospital After Assault at Love Field, Officials Say

According to police, the victim was identified as a 60-year-old male. Officers are investigating the situation to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Police asked motorists to avoid the area as investigators work through the situation.

This article tagged under:

Little Elmcar crash
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Video Entertainment Texas Today NBCLX Submit Photos or Videos Contests
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us