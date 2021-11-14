60-Year-Old Man Killed in Single Car Crash Near Little Elm

A man is dead after an being hit by a car near Little Elm on Saturday, police said.

According to the Little Elm Police Department, officers responded to a motor vehicle accident call at U.S. 380/U.S. 377 in the Town of Cross Roads at approximately 9:30 a.m.

Police said when officers arrived, they found an injured 60-year-old male who had been struck by a single vehicle in or near the roadway.

The victim succumbed to injuries sustained in the accident and was later pronounced dead, police said.

According to police, the victim was identified as a 60-year-old male. Officers are investigating the situation to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Police asked motorists to avoid the area as investigators work through the situation.