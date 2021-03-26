60-Year-Old Man Dies After Being Struck by 18-Wheeler in Garland: Police

A 60-year-old man is dead after a crash involving an 18-wheeler in Garland on Friday morning, police said.

According to the Garland Police Department, officers responded to a crash involving a pedestrian on westbound I-30 near Rosehill Road just before 4 a.m.

Police said investigators believe the male pedestrian was walking in the roadway before being struck by an 18-wheeler.

The pedestrian, who was identified as 60-year-old Richard Clyde Autry, Jr., was transported to a nearby hospital by the Garland Fire Department where he was later pronounced dead, police said.

According to police, officers learned that two 18-wheelers were traveling westbound on Interstate 30 when one swerved the avoid the pedestrian walking in a travel lane.

Police said the 18-wheeler traveling behind was unable to stop in time to avoid the crash.

No other injuries have been reported, and no criminal charges have been filed at this time, police said.

According to Garland police, the investigation is ongoing.