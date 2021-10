A new industrial campus is set to break ground later this year after the Mesquite City Council approved the terms and conditions on Monday.

The new project will cost $60 million and will be a 38-acre class A Industrial Business Park/ warehouse named Mesquite 635. The completion of the building is set to be in 2022 or early 2023.

The location of the building will be at the southeast corner of US Highway 80 and IH-635.