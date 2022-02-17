6-Year-Old Boy Attacked by Dog in North Dallas

A 6-year-old boy was attacked by a dog Thursday in North Dallas, after getting off a school bus.

It happened shortly after 3 p.m. in a neighborhood near the Bush Turnpike and Frankford Road.

Dallas police said the dog got out of an apartment and bit the little boy, leaving him with serious injuries.

Neighbors were quick to jump in and help.

"There was a lady and a guy, and God bless them cus if the kid survives, it's because of them," said neighbor Cristian Cortes.

Police said the boy is stable, but we don't have any other details about his condition.

Both the dog and the owner were taken into custody.