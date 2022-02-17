Dallas

6-Year-Old Boy Attacked by Dog in North Dallas

A 6-year-old boy was attacked by a dog Thursday in North Dallas, after getting off a school bus.

A 6-year-old boy was attacked by a dog Thursday in North Dallas, after getting off a school bus.

It happened shortly after 3 p.m. in a neighborhood near the Bush Turnpike and Frankford Road.

Dallas police said the dog got out of an apartment and bit the little boy, leaving him with serious injuries.

Neighbors were quick to jump in and help.

"There was a lady and a guy, and God bless them cus if the kid survives, it's because of them," said neighbor Cristian Cortes.

Police said the boy is stable, but we don't have any other details about his condition.

Both the dog and the owner were taken into custody.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and choose the alerts you want.

This article tagged under:

Dallas
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds NBCLX Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Contests
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us