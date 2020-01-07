Dallas

6-Month-Old Dog Killed by Stray Bullet on New Year’s Day

Cristina Montoya's 6-month-old dog, Lily, was struck and killed by a stray bullet on New Year's Day.
Cristina Montoya

Cristina Montoya’s 6-month-old dog, Lily, was struck and killed by a stray bullet on New Year’s Day.

" data-ellipsis="false">

A Dallas family's 6-month-old dog died after she was struck by stray bullet shortly after midnight on New Year's Day, the owners say.

Cristina Montoya said she and her husband heard multiple gunshots in their Pleasant Grove neighborhood during New Year's celebrations.

They then heard their dogs crying in the yard and realized Lily, their 6-month-old dog, had been shot, Montoya said.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

Fort Worth 38 mins ago

Woman Killed Inside Fort Worth Apartment a Victim of a Hit-and-Run, Police Say

Dallas 42 mins ago

Missing Woman May Pose Threat to Herself, Others, Dallas Police Say

Lily was rushed to the veterinarian, but died one day later, Montoya said.

"Upset. Very sad, heartbroken," she said. "Our dog was taken from us for somebody's careless actions."

Dallas police said they were investigating incident and encouraged pet owners to bring their animals inside during New Year's celebrations.

This article tagged under:

DallasNew Year's Daypleasant grove
Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Excellent Educator Texas Connects Us Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment COZI TV About NBC 5 Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us