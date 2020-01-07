6-Month-Old Dog Killed by Stray Bullet on New Year’s Day

A Dallas family's 6-month-old dog died after she was struck by stray bullet shortly after midnight on New Year's Day, the owners say.

Cristina Montoya said she and her husband heard multiple gunshots in their Pleasant Grove neighborhood during New Year's celebrations.

They then heard their dogs crying in the yard and realized Lily, their 6-month-old dog, had been shot, Montoya said.

Lily was rushed to the veterinarian, but died one day later, Montoya said.

"Upset. Very sad, heartbroken," she said. "Our dog was taken from us for somebody's careless actions."

Dallas police said they were investigating incident and encouraged pet owners to bring their animals inside during New Year's celebrations.