6 injured after police chase ends in Arlington

Arlington police have taken two people into custody after a car believed to be involved in a gunfight sped away during a traffic stop Thursday night.

Around 6:10 p.m. on Thursday, officers were called to investigate reports of shots fired in the 1900 block of Chalice Road.

When officers arrived on the scene, they spoke to several witnesses who said they saw a group of teens fighting and believed one of the teens had fired a gun. The group scattered after the shot was fired.

Police say it does not appear anyone was struck or injured at the scene of the fight.

Officers received a description of the 2001 Infiniti QX4 the suspect left the scene and at around 9:20 p.m., police located the vehicle on Pioneer Parkway.

Officers attempted to pull the vehicle over, but the driver sped away instead of stopping. Due to the violent nature of the original call, officers initiated a pursuit, according to Arlington police.

The vehicle traveled westbound along Pioneer Pkwy at a high rate of speed. When it got to South Cooper Street, the driver ran a red light and collided with two vehicles, a 2013 Toyota Prius and a 2013 Toyota Highlander, going through the intersection.

Immediately following the crash, the driver of the vehicle, 32-year-old Roberto Rodriguez, got out of the Infiniti and tried to run from the scene.

Rodriguez was taken into custody and transported to a local hospital for injuries.

Five others involved in the crash were also transported to the hospital:

• Three passengers in the Infiniti: a 25-year-old female, a teen male, and a teen female

• 18-year-old female driver of the Highlander

• 23-year-old female passenger in the Prius

At this time, their injuries do not appear to be life-threatening, according to police.

Police believe the teen male in the Infiniti was involved in the shooting incident on Chalice Road earlier in the evening. Once he is cleared by doctors, he will be charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Once Rodriguez is cleared by doctors, he will be booked on one count of evading and causing serious bodily injury and one count of abandoning/endangering a child.

Police said they did recover a gun from inside the Infiniti.