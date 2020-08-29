6 Hospitalized After Boat Fire on Lake Weatherford, Authorities Say

Six people were hospitalized after a boat caught fire on Lake Weatherford Saturday afternoon, authorities say.

Weatherford police and fire departments responded to a call for the fire near the Lake Weatherford Marina at approximately 3:19 p.m., police said.

Four people were transported to a hospital by air ambulance and two others were transported by ground ambulance, police said.

The cause of the fire and other details of the incident were still under investigation by the Texas Game Wardens Saturday night.

Crews were working to recover the boat, which sunk at the opening of the marina, according to police.