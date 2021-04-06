6 Arrested After Authorities Find Drugs, Stimulus Checks at Azle Home

Authorities arrested five people on drug charges, and one more on an unrelated warrant, Thursday after they served two felony warrants at a house in Azle, according to the Parker County Sheriff's Office.

Sheriff's deputies learned that two people with felony warrants were living at a resident in the 3100 block of North Cardinal Road in Azle, the sheriff's office said.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Authorities said the investigation led to a second home on the same street, and between the two houses they found 11 grams of suspected methamphetamine, blank checkbooks, business-issued checks and thousands of dollars in government stimulus checks that did not belong to any of the people in the homes.

Investigators believe the checks were taken from mailboxes in Parker and Tarrant counties, the sheriff's office said. Those cases are still under investigation.

The people arrested were 31-year-old Matthew Jerod Scott of Weatherford, 36-year-old Randy Andrew Griffin of Azle, 19-year-old Jensen Mariah McCormick of Azle, 26-year-old Brittany Leaan Beck of Azle and 17-year-old Madison Shea Aaron of Fort Worth.

Authorities said a sixth person was arrested for an unrelated warrant.

"Once again, our Special Crimes Unit has made great strides through their investigations in making our community a safer place," Parker County Sheriff Russ Authier said. "We are working with Tarrant County law enforcement agencies to locate the owners of the stolen checks."