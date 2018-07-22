6 Teens Arrested, Linked to 4 Crimes Early Sunday: Police

Six teenagers were arrested early Sunday after a crime spree involving up to four separate robbery attempts, police say.

The teens took a car at gunpoint, then robbed a person walking home, a couple walking their dog and pizza delivery person, according to the Dallas Police Department.

Later in the morning Mesquite police located the vehicle taken by the teens -- a black Chevy Malibu -- and attempted a traffic stop, Dallas police said. The teenagers fled in the car until they crashed in the 2000 block of Rayburn Avenue in Mesquite.

Police said all six teenagers were arrested and turned over to Dallas police detectives.

Since the suspects are juveniles, police did not release their names.