6 Richardson ISD Campuses to Remain Closed Tuesday

Six schools in the Richardson Independent School District will be closed for a second straight day Tuesday because has power has not been restored since severe storms blew through North Texas late Sunday night.

Richardson ISD canceled classes at all of its campuses Monday.

The six schools that will remain closed Tuesday are Audelia Creek Elementary, the Christa McAuliffe Learning Center, Dover Elementary, Hamilton Park Pacesetter Magnet, Richland Elementary and Stults Road Elementary, according to the district.

The district said employees at the six schools would work at alternate locations Tuesday and should contact supervisors for details.

Astronauts Make History With NASA's First All-Female Spacewalk

American astronauts Jessica Meir and Christina Koch made history Friday with NASA's first all-female spacewalk. The astronauts walked outside the International Space Station to replace a faulty battery. (Published Friday, Oct. 18, 2019)

The area near the RISD Transporation Department was hit hard, the district said, so student transportation would be limited Tuesday. All junior high athletic events Tuesday were canceled, but high school athletic events will go on as scheduled, barring unforseen considerations.

Richardson ISD Superintendent Dr. Jeannie Stone issued the following statement Monday afternoon.

"Our primary concern with all decisions this week has been and will be the safety of our students, staff and families. Our facilities and central employees are working hard to ensure our schools are safe for teaching and learning to resume.

While we are truly thankful for no loss of life, we have RISD families who have lost homes and been displaced. Those families and students are foremost in our thoughts, and we will work with our area partners to provide support and assistance.

As we work to serve students, we thank everyone for their patience today and in the week to come as areas of our district begin the process of repairing or rebuilding. Thank you especially to our first responders in Dallas, Garland and Richardson for their hard work and service to our families."

Dallas ISD Superintendent Michael Hinojosa announced Monday that three schools would be closed for the year, with two of those likely a "total loss." Click here for more on DISD school updates.

South Philly Explosions Seen from Inside the Facility

Cameras inside the Philadelphia Energy Solutions refinery caught on video the massive blasts early June 21 from just yards away. Here is what explosions of hundreds of thousands of pounds of explosive chemicals looks like up close. The video is from Philadelphia Energy Solutions, via the U.S. Chemical Safety Board. (Published Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019)

Other districts that canceled classes Monday, including Midlothian ISD and Garland ISD, will have classes as planned Tuesday.

One exception is at Garland ISD's Williams Elementary, whose students and teachers will be relocated to Park Crest Elementary school Tuesday.