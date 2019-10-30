6 Arrested in Connection to Illicit Massage Business: Police

Jae Jasmin Lee, left, and Chung Shendelman, right. Mug shots for the other four people arrested were not immediately available.

Police arrested six people Wednesday and charged them with promotion of prostituion and engaging in organized criminal activity in connection to an illicit massage business in Dallas, police say.

Dallas police executed search warrants at Jade Spa, in Dallas' Design District and at eight other locations in Arlington, Carrollton, Dallas, Grapevine, Irving and Southlake. The Southlake location was a restaurant, called Dragon House, in the 2600 block of E. Southlake Boulevard, police said.

Police said the Southlake restaurant had direct financial ties to the operators of Jade Spa.

The six people arrested were identified as Yong Bei-Wang-Murphy, 51, Yong Suk Brown, 61, Sangchan Byun, 41, Unlu Gurpinar, 64, Jae Jasmin Lee, 48, and Chung Shendelman, 62.

Police said each was booked into Dallas County Jail after being interviewed at Dallas police headquarters.

The city of Dallas revoked Jade Spa's certificate of occupancy, while a temporary restraining order was obtained to keep the business from reopening, police said.

Police said approximately $370,000 related to the operation was seized or frozen.

Police said they were still looking for three others in connection to the massage parlor.

Just two of the six mug shots were available through the Dallas County Sheriff's Office as of 8 p.m. Wednesday.