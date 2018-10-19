5th Circuit Offers Mixed Ruling in Texas Foster Care Case - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
logo_dfw_2x

Texas News

News from around the state of Texas

5th Circuit Offers Mixed Ruling in Texas Foster Care Case

By Jamie Stengle

Published 30 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    5th Circuit Offers Mixed Ruling in Texas Foster Care Case
    NBC 5 News

    A federal appeals court has struck down dozens of measures ordered by a judge to improve Texas' foster care system, but the court said the state must still make improvements.

    The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals issued the ruling Thursday in a years-long case focused on children in the state's long-term care.

    U.S. District Judge Janis Graham Jack had ordered sweeping changes earlier this year, ruling that the state's system was unconstitutionally broken. She said children labeled permanent wards of the state "almost uniformly leave state custody more damaged than when they entered."

    The state quickly appealed Jack's ruling.

    The appeals court judges said they agreed with Jack's frustration with the state failing to fix problems and that "remedial action is appropriate." But the judges said her order went "well beyond" what's necessary for constitutional compliance.

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices