5K Race to Remember Good Samaritan Killed in Frisco

This weekend, friends and family will remember a Frisco woman who died while helping a stranded driver.

It's been a year since Julia Zaman was killed.

She was struck by a vehicle when she stepped out of her SUV to help a driver who'd crashed on the Dallas North Tollway.

Saturday, the Glitter Dash 5K walk and run will be held in her memory.

It begins at 7:30 am at Hidden Cove Park and Marina in Frisco.

Zaman’s husband says Frisco Mayor Jeff Cheney is expected to attend.

