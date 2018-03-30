5K Race to Remember Good Samaritan Killed in Frisco - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
logo_dfw_2x

5K Race to Remember Good Samaritan Killed in Frisco

By Meredith Yeomans

Published 20 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    5K Race to Remember Good Samaritan Killed in Frisco
    Zaman Family
    Julia Zaman.

    This weekend, friends and family will remember a Frisco woman who died while helping a stranded driver.

    It's been a year since Julia Zaman was killed.

    She was struck by a vehicle when she stepped out of her SUV to help a driver who'd crashed on the Dallas North Tollway.

    Saturday, the Glitter Dash 5K walk and run will be held in her memory.

    Then and Now: Scenes From DC After MLK's Assassination

    [NATL] Then and Now: Scenes From DC After MLK's Assassination
    Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP

    It begins at 7:30 am at Hidden Cove Park and Marina in Frisco.

    Zaman’s husband says Frisco Mayor Jeff Cheney is expected to attend.

    Click here for more information about the Glitter Dash. 

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices