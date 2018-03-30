5K Race to Remember Good Samaritan Killed in Frisco

This weekend, friends and family will remember a Frisco woman who died while helping a stranded driver.
It's been a year since Julia Zaman was killed.
She was struck by a vehicle when she stepped out of her SUV to help a driver who'd crashed on the Dallas North Tollway.
Saturday, the Glitter Dash 5K walk and run will be held in her memory.
It begins at 7:30 am at Hidden Cove Park and Marina in Frisco.
Zaman’s husband says Frisco Mayor Jeff Cheney is expected to attend.
Click here for more information about the Glitter Dash.