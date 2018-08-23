5K Jobs Available At 'You're Hired Job Fest'

Job seekers are gearing up for the largest job fair in Dallas County. (Published 2 hours ago)

Job seekers are gearing up for the largest job fair in Dallas County.

The “You’re Hired Job Fest” is a collaboration between Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins, Workforce Solutions and Dallas County Community College.

Representatives from companies including USP, Amazon, Walmart, and Fed-Ex will be looking to fill 5,000 positions. The jobs are in logistics, supply chain and distribution.

Interviews will be conducted on the spot, with some employers even offering tuition reimbursement.

Details on Dallas' 'You're Hired Job Fest'

More than 5,000 job positions are available from companies like UPS, Amazon, Walmart and Fed-Ex. The job fair is Thursday, Aug. 23, from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Gilley's Dallas, 1135 S Lamar St, Dallas, TX 75215. (Published Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018)

“For some employees who got a job last year, their salary has since doubled,’ said Jenkins. “This is the best part of my job. I love seeing people get that living wage job that transforms into a good job. We're all into this together. We've got to work together. So I work with these companies and organizations to get those jobs for the people that live here.”

The second annual You’re Hired Job Fest will be held at Gilly’s in downtown Dallas at 1 p.m.



ONLINE: Applicants must sign up for the event and register here

