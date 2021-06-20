motorcycle crash

59-Year-Old Man Dies in Motorcycle Accident in Arlington

Arlington police investigate crash that killed a motorcyclist on South Cooper Street

A motorcyclist died Sunday morning after he crashed into a turning car, Arlington police say.

At 12:23 a.m., police responded to a crash in the 5400 block of South Cooper Street.

The motorcycle was northbound while a car was southbound on South Cooper Street. As the car attempted to turn left onto Green Oaks Boulevard, the motorcycle hit the sedan and the rider was thrown, police said.

The motorcyclist, a 59-year-old man whose name has not been released, was transported to a local hospital with severe injuries and later died, police said.

No one else was physically injured.

Investigators believe the car had a green protected arrow and have not yet ruled out the possibility that motorcyclist did not stop for the red light.

