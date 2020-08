A 58-year-old motorcyclist died of his injuries Sunday after accident involving an SUV, Dallas police say.

At approximately 5:40 a.m., the man was riding north on the U.S. Highway 75 service road when he struck back of a wrecked Chevrolet Trailblazer.

The SUV had crashed into the guard rail and turned sideways into the inside lane of the road where the motorcyclist was riding.

The motorcyclist was taken to a local hospital, where he died.