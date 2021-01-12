Dallas

58-Year-Old Man Indicted for Killing Two Dallas Men With a Sledgehammer

Adelaido Esparza was arrested in connection with the murders on Nov. 24

By Hannah Jones

Getty Images

A North Texas man has been indicted in connection with two murders in Dallas last year.

Adelaido Amaya Esparza, 58, was indicted on Dec. 29 for his role in the deaths of Daniel Slusser and Fredrick Hoylee Billmeier.

According to the arrest warrant, Billmeier was killed at 2800 North Hampton Road on Oct. 20.

Dallas Police Department
58-year-old Adelaido Esparza was arrested on Nov. 24 in connection with two Dallas murders.

Police said they found Billmeier bludgeoned to death at the DART bus stop.

While reviewing surveillance footage of the incident, detectives observed a man, later identified as Esparza, hitting Billmeier with a blunt object multiple times in the head, police said.

According to the arrest warrant, a similar murder occurred at 2150 Fort Worth Avenue, approximately 1.3 miles away from the site of the first murder.

Police said that on Nov. 20, Slusser was bludgeoned to death with at the Fort Worth Avenue location.

Surveillance video showed a man hitting Slusser with a sledge hammer multiple times, court documents allege.

Due to the close proximity of both murder locations, police said they believed that both murders were likely committed by the same suspect.

According to the arrest warrant, still images from the surveillance video were shown to a witness and used to identify Esparza as the suspect in both murders.

Esparza was arrested in connection with the murders and transported to the Dallas County Jail on Nov. 24.

His bond is set at $500,000.

