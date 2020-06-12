57-Year-Old Man Dies After Motorcycle Crash in Arlington

A man is dead and a woman seriously hurt after their motorcycle crashed into the back of a pickup truck along Texas 360 Thursday night in Arlington, police say.

It happened shortly after 10:30 p.m. near Pioneer Parkway, where traffic congestion was building behind a construction zone. According to police, a man and a woman were riding the motorcycle south on 360 when they collided with a pickup.

The driver of the motorcycle, described by police as a 57-year-old man, was ejected and pronounced dead at a hospital, police said. The passenger, a woman who was not identified, was taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries, police said.

No other injuries were reported.

Police say an investigation is underway to determine the circumstances surrounding the crash.