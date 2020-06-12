Arlington

57-Year-Old Man Dies After Motorcycle Crash in Arlington

NBCUniversal, Inc.

A man is dead and a woman seriously hurt after their motorcycle crashed into the back of a pickup truck along Texas 360 Thursday night in Arlington, police say.

It happened shortly after 10:30 p.m. near Pioneer Parkway, where traffic congestion was building behind a construction zone. According to police, a man and a woman were riding the motorcycle south on 360 when they collided with a pickup.

The driver of the motorcycle, described by police as a 57-year-old man, was ejected and pronounced dead at a hospital, police said. The passenger, a woman who was not identified, was taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries, police said.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus 14 hours ago

COVID-19 Case Tracker: What We Know About Cases in DFW, Around Texas

Hurst 4 hours ago

North Texas Restaurant Preserves the Prom Tradition

No other injuries were reported.

Police say an investigation is underway to determine the circumstances surrounding the crash.

This article tagged under:

ArlingtonTarrant Countyarlington pd
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us