A 57-year-old Dallas man turned himself into Dallas police Thursday for the murder of a 61-year-old man on July 4, Dallas police said.

Just before 8 p.m. on July 4, Dallas police said they were called to a shooting in the 2900 block of Gould Street.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Police said Ronnie Joseph Berry, 61, was shot several times in the street. Dallas Fire-Rescue transported him to a local hospital where he died.

Michael Burney, 57, turned himself in on Thursday, police said. He was transported to a local jail and charged with murder.

Berry's death was part of a violent Independence Day in Dallas, where fourteen people were shot in five separate incidents across the city.