An Arlington police officer is presented with the Star of Texas award, Sept. 11, 2019, an annual award given to first responders killed or injured in the line of duty.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) will host the 2019 Star of Texas Awards honoring peace officers, firefighters and emergency first responders Wednesday.

The ceremony honors those who have demonstrated extraordinary valor and courage in serving and protecting Texas communities.

"The Star of Texas Awards symbolize the deep and enduring gratitude Texans have for the brave first responders who were injured or died in the line of duty,” said Abbott. "Our first responders represent the very best of Texas, and we will never forget their service and sacrifice. To all the men and women who protect and serve, thank you for being the light of justice and peace in our communities. You are the shield that stands between danger and the people of Texas, and you have our deepest respect and unwavering support."

Abbott honored the following local first responders.

Fire Fighters Killed in the Line of Duty

Daniel Edward Hampton – Burnet Fire Department

Larry Grant Dalton – Dallas Fire-Rescue Department

Marco Antonio Davila – Dallas Fire-Rescue Department

Jeffery Lee Delbert – Dallas Fire-Rescue Department

Charlie Jaimes – Dallas Fire-Rescue Department

Thomas M. Johnson – Dallas Fire-Rescue Department

Scott Deem – San Antonio Fire Department

Peace Officers Killed in the Line of Duty

Earl J. Givens, III – Dallas Police Department

Garrett W. Hull – Fort Worth Police Department

Albert Castaneda, Jr. – Grand Prairie Police Department

Nathan Hayden Heidelberg – Midland Police Department

Raymond Bradley Jimmerson – Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office

Mark Allen Cox – Real County Sheriff’s Office

Korby Lee Kennedy – San Angelo Police Department

Moises Sanchez – Texas Department of Public Safety

David Jones Fitzpatrick – The Colony Police Department

Timothy Gerard Olsovsky – Victoria County Sheriff’s Office

Donna Doss – U.S. Customs And Border Protection, U.S. Border Patrol

Norman Merkel – U.S. Department Of Justice, U.S. Marshals Service

Loren Y. Vasquez – Waller County Sheriff’s Office

Lonnie Verdell Burton – Wayland Baptist University Police Department

Alejandro “Alex” Martinez – Willacy County Sheriff’s Office

Jason Matthew Fann – Yoakum County Sheriff’s Office

Emergency Medical First Responders Seriously Injured in the Line of Duty

Steven Ray Holden – U.S. Army

Fire Fighters Seriously Injured in the Line of Duty

Brad Jay Phipps – San Antonio Fire Department

Peace Officers Seriously Injured in the Line of Duty

Christopher S. Fegley – Arlington Police Department

Alejandro "Alex" Quintanilla – Arlington Police Department

Derek Baroody – Austin Police Department

Luis E. Farias – City of Benavides Police Department

Justin Todd Ellis – Dallas Area Rapid Transit Police Department

Troy Lee Allison – Dallas Police Department

Brannon Germald Barber – Dallas Police Department

Javier Leyva – Ector County Sheriff’s Office

Steven John McNeill – Ector County Sheriff’s Office

Joshua Devin Pool – Ector County Sheriff’s Office

Ricardo Rodriguez – Ector County Sheriff’s Office

Cody Smith – Ector County Sheriff’s Office

Calvin Gustav Lehmann – Fayette County Sheriff’s Department

Christopher Gaines – Harris County Constable Precinct 4

John Daily – Houston Police Department

Luis Fuhlbrigge – Houston Police Department

Nestor Garcia – Houston Police Department

Alonzo Reid – Houston Police Department

Matthew Victor Richard – Houston Police Department

Elie Weston Van Horn – Port Arthur Police Department

Claudia Ivette Cormier – San Marcos Police Department

Justin Ray Holt – Silsbee Police Department

Wesley C. Hensley – Texas Attorney General’s Office

Travares L. Webb – Texas Department of Public Safety

Henry Jennings Gilles – Trinity County Sheriff’s Office