56-Year-Old Man Killed in Overnight Crash: Dallas Police

A 56-year-old man is dead after a crash in Dallas on Saturday morning.

According to the Dallas Police Department, the incident occurred in the 9900 block of Garland Road at approximately 12:18 a.m.

Police said a gray 2021 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling southbound at a high rate of speed and swerved to the left in an attempt to avoid a slower moving vehicle.

The Silverado drove over the center median, into the northbound, and onto the sidewalk where it collided with several trees, police said.

According to police, the car then traveled back onto the roadway where it rolled onto its top and came to rest in the northbound lanes of 9800 Garland Road.

Police said the driver, 56-year-old Mark Blanton, was transported to an area hospital where was pronounced dead.