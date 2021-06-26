Joe Pool Lake

55-Year-Old Swimmer's Body Recovered From Joe Pool Lake

The body of a 55-year-old man was recovered from Joe Pool Lake on Saturday morning, ending a three-day search after the swimmer went under water and did not resurface.
The body of a 55-year-old man who went underwater Wednesday and did not resurface was recovered Saturday morning from Joe Pool Lake, Grand Prairie fire officials say.

The Grand Prairie Public Safety Drive Team recovered the body of the man, whose identity has not been released, at about 8:15 a.m., the Grand Prairie Fire Department said.

The city has offered its condolences to the man's family.

The department first responded to a call for a possible drowning in the lake at about 1:45 p.m. Wednesday.

A witness said that the man had been swimming off a boat and did not resurface. The fire department said he was wearing a life vest when he went into the water, but removed it while swimming.

Divers had been at the lake searching for the man every day since he was last seen.

As temperatures rise and more people seek relief from the heat at the lake, the fire department has encouraged people to wear a life vest or floating device while near the water.

