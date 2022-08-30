55-Gallon Drums Catch Fire at Fort Worth Industrial Facility, 1 Injured

Hazmat crews rushed to an industrial facility in Southeast Fort Worth Tuesday afternoon after a fire injured one person.

Reports initially indicated 55-gallon drums at a facility on the 5400 block of Wilbarger Street had exploded, though firefighters later said the fire was the result of a flash fire.

One person was hurt and rushed by Careflite to Parkland Memorial Hospital's burn unit for treatment.

From Texas Sky Ranger, firefighters were seen hosing down the area and helped distribute absorbent pads to keep runoff from getting into nearby drains.

"Our hazardous materials team is on scene with our fire investigators searching for the cause and to contain any environmental issues," fire officials said Tuesday afternoon, adding that the situation was under control.

So far, firefighters have described the incident as a flash fire but have not said what sparked the fire.