$5.5 Million in Improvements Coming to Downtown Mesquite
$5.5 Million in Improvements Coming to Downtown Mesquite

Construction for the downtown revitalization project begins in August

Published 29 minutes ago

    City of Mesquite
    The Mesquite City Council approved $5.5 million for Front Street Station, a downtown Mesquite infrastructure project on Monday.

    The project will tackle drainage and lighting problems to improve downtown’s infrastructure.

    The project will also create an event space, a performance pavilion, a small park and over 80 new parking spots.

    "This project hits on so many fronts necessary to downtown revitalization, among them flexible event space and solid infrastructure to support a growing business base," Downtown Development Manager Beverly Abell said.

    Construction will begin in August and will end next year.

