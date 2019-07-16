$5.5 Million in Improvements Coming to Downtown Mesquite

The Mesquite City Council approved $5.5 million for Front Street Station, the downtown Mesquite infrastructure project, on July 16, 2019.

The project will tackle drainage and lighting problems to improve downtown’s infrastructure.

The project will also create an event space, a performance pavilion, a small park and over 80 new parking spots.

"This project hits on so many fronts necessary to downtown revitalization, among them flexible event space and solid infrastructure to support a growing business base," Downtown Development Manager Beverly Abell said.

Construction will begin in August and will end next year.