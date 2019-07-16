$5.5 Million in Improvements Coming to Downtown Mesquite

The Mesquite City Council approved $5.5 million for Front Street Station, a downtown Mesquite infrastructure project on Monday.
The project will tackle drainage and lighting problems to improve downtown’s infrastructure.
The project will also create an event space, a performance pavilion, a small park and over 80 new parking spots.
"This project hits on so many fronts necessary to downtown revitalization, among them flexible event space and solid infrastructure to support a growing business base," Downtown Development Manager Beverly Abell said.
Construction will begin in August and will end next year.