54-Year-Old Woman Fatally Shot During Street Racing Incident in Dallas: PD

A 54-year-old woman was fatally shot during a street racing incident Sunday night in southern Dallas, police say.

According to a police statement, Lynetta Washington, 54, was struck by gunfire as she walked near the 4300 block of Duncanville Road. Street racers had shut down the nearby intersection when an unknown gunman opened fire, striking Washington, police said.

Washington was pronounced dead by Dallas Fire-Rescue paramedics who responded to the scene of the shooting.

No arrests have been made.

Dallas police are asking for anyone with information about the incident to contact detectives at 214-671-3605 or email Det. Brian Tabor with reference to case number #071868-2021.