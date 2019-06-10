More Than 500 Residents Displaced by Deadly Crane Collapse

After a crane collapsed into a downtown Dallas apartment building, NBC 5 captured more of the damage on Monday, June 10, 2019.

Those who called Elan City Lights home until Sunday afternoon spent Monday filing in to their dark, flooded units in a race against time.

"It really makes you think, 'Do I need that?'" displaced resident William George-Twyman said. "You have to make split-second decisions, 'Do I need that?'"

He emerged from his home with research for his dissertation, clothes for his children and a positive outlook.

"At this point to get upset by that is not going to do anybody any good because it's done. So it's better to say, 'OK, well what can I do to make my life more comfortable right now?'" he said.

But the loss can feel bigger when residents are just starting out -- which is the case for two couples who told NBC 5 they lost everything when a crane used in the construction of a high-rise apartment building and grocery store next door toppled over during Sunday afternoon's storm.

Five people were hurt and one woman was killed in the collapse.

An executive director at Greystar, which owns both properties involved in the collapse, said 534 residents were impacted.

Apartment management informed residents Monday that "as a result of the damage the property sustained, we will not be able to re-occupy our community in the near future."

Management said it would refund June rent, zero out utilities and refund all deposits, plus provide $500 for whatever needs residents had.

Checks would be provided June 11 at 3 p.m. at the Latino Cultural Center on Live Oak Street across the street from the complex.

"This was my first alone apartment," Sabian Holmes said.

He's among an estimated 125 residents not able to even step foot inside because of the heavy damage to his unit.

"I'm still in shock, honestly," Holmes said. "Being told that I can't get any of my belongings hasn't really settled in really."

The former Aggie football player said he had irreplaceables on the fifth floor.

"I have signed jerseys all over the place and my personal college jerseys and just stuff that I can't get back," he said.

"It's really stressful," Karla Gutierrez said. "I've never experienced anything like that before."

Motorcyclist Dies After Lightning Strike on Florida Highway

Authorities in Florida say lightning struck a motorcyclist on a Florida interstate, causing a crash and his death. (Published Monday, June 10, 2019)

Gutierrez, a teacher, grabbed her medications and clothes on Sunday night when some residents were escorted in for the first time.

Her software developer boyfriend Rosbel, who did not want to provide his last name, returned for his computer Monday.

"We don't know what's next," he said. "Our cars are gone."

Greystar is providing each lease holder a $100 voucher per day to use in whatever way needed, including car rentals.

Residents forced to start over said they were keeping it in perspective.

"As much as it sucks, I have nothing in my name, I have my dog and my health and it's really all I can be thankful for," Holmes said.

Newborn Baby, Abandoned in Woods, Found Alive in Plastic Bag

Georgia investigators are working to determine the identity of a newborn infant found abandoned in a Forsyth County, Georgia, forest. The baby girl was found Thursday night in a plastic bag, but was alive and in good condition. She was taken to a hospital, where the staff unofficially named her "India." (Published Monday, June 10, 2019)

Dallas Fire Rescue said it would work with OSHA representatives in the coming days to devise a plan to remove the crane from the apartment building.

Once work gets started, it is expected to take at least two days to remove.