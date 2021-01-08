$50K Reward in Search for Person Seen Placing Pipe Bombs Outside RNC, DNC HQs

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is offering a $50,000 reward for information on a suspect accused of placing pipe bombs in Washington, D.C., the agency announced Thursday night.

The pipe bombs were discovered at the headquarters of the Republican National Committee and the Democratic National Committee in D.C. on Wednesday afternoon, the agency said. Both were safely disabled.

If you have any information concerning these incidents, contact the FBI's toll-free tip line at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324), or submit tips online at fbi.gov/USCapitol. You may also contact your local FBI office or the nearest American Embassy or Consulate.