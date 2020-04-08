50K Masks Seized in Calif. Warehouse Raid

Agents confiscated N95 respirators, surgical masks and other items.

By Ian Cull

NBCUniversal, Inc.

State investigators raided three different locations in Alameda County Tuesday, seizing stockpiles of medical masks doctors and nurses desperately need during this coronavirus pandemic. 

About 20 California Department of Justice agents walked in and out of a warehouse just off Warm Spring Boulevard in Fremont seizing N95 masks that a man now under investigation, claims he was selling to nonprofits.

“They took my computers, cell phone, everything,” said the man, who chose to remain anonymous.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus 5 mins ago

Texas Prisoners Lock Down, Make Masks to Fight Coronavirus

coronavirus 12 mins ago

Grapevine Man Arrested for Coughing in Officer’s Face, Claiming to Have Coronavirus

He said he started selling masks about a month ago, claiming to have a business license from Wyoming and a seller's permit from California.

He said agents confiscated 50,000 masks, including 1,000 N95s.

“I bought the mask for $3.60 each mask, and sold them for $2.50,” he said. “For some, I make profits for others I lose money.”

He claims he bought the masks on eBay before mask sellers were shut down.

The Attorney General’s office confirmed they executed search warrants at three locations in Alameda County seizing N95 respirators, surgical masks and other items, but didn’t offer other details.

“No price gouging, I have all the records,” the man said. “Like the price from my suppliers and the price of the sales.”

He said he wasn’t issued a fine or citation yet and he doesn’t know if he faces any charges.

Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas Connects Us Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV About NBC 5
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us