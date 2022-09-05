$50K Donation Will Help Tarrant Area Food Bank Secure Thanksgiving Meals

Labor Day is here, and it won't be long before the holidays are upon us.
And with that in mind, a Dallas company is doing something good to make sure families have a Thanksgiving meal.
Mitchell Ward, the owner and CEO of MW Logistics, donated $50,000 to the Tarrant Area Food Bank to help buy turkeys for the Thanksgiving distributions in November.
Ward owns a logistics company, and in November 2020, he helped organize what was considered the biggest food giveaway in North Texas.
After he and his wife Pamela realized there was a larger need in the North Texas community, they established the MW Cares Foundation. Their goal is to help individuals have the opportunity to reach their full potential.
In many families, it starts with fighting hunger.
The nonprofit is working now with Tarrant Area Food Bank to give families turkey and all the trimmings for Thanksgiving. However, they know it will cost more than it did previously.
Two years ago, Ward says a turkey was $6. This year, the cost is up to $22.
The Big Give Holiday Giveaway will be Thursday, November 17th, 8 a.m. to noon at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.