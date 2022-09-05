something good

$50K Donation Will Help Tarrant Area Food Bank Secure Thanksgiving Meals

MW Cares and TAFB prepare for Holiday Giveaway on Nov. 17

By Deborah Ferguson

NBCUniversal, Inc.

Labor Day is here, and it won't be long before the holidays are upon us.

And with that in mind, a Dallas company is doing something good to make sure families have a Thanksgiving meal.

Mitchell Ward, the owner and CEO of MW Logistics, donated $50,000 to the Tarrant Area Food Bank to help buy turkeys for the Thanksgiving distributions in November.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

Ward owns a logistics company, and in November 2020, he helped organize what was considered the biggest food giveaway in North Texas.

After he and his wife Pamela realized there was a larger need in the North Texas community, they established the MW Cares Foundation. Their goal is to help individuals have the opportunity to reach their full potential.

In many families, it starts with fighting hunger.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

Dallas 26 mins ago

Sunday's Severe Storms Cause Damage, Downed Trees, and Power Outages Across North Texas

dallas storm damage 9 hours ago

Dallas Showers Lead to Partial Construction Collapse

The nonprofit is working now with Tarrant Area Food Bank to give families turkey and all the trimmings for Thanksgiving. However, they know it will cost more than it did previously.

Two years ago, Ward says a turkey was $6. This year, the cost is up to $22.

The Big Give Holiday Giveaway will be Thursday, November 17th, 8 a.m. to noon at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

This article tagged under:

something goodNorth Texastarrant area food bankWake Up to Something Good
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint LX News Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us