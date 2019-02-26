Garland Police were involved in a police chase Tuesday afternoon that ended when the driver officers were chasing slammed the car into a traffic light pole, Tuesday, February 26, 2019.

Investigators said the chase started near I-635 and Centerville Road. Officers chased the driver into Dallas, when the driver of the car slammed into a traffic light pole at US-75 and Royal Lane.

Witnesses at the scene said the man then jumped out of the car and tried to car-jack a driver that was nearby.

A second driver, who was nearby, saw what was going on and got out of his car with a gun, trying to stop the carjacking, according to witnesses nearby.

The suspect then started running away, but was caught by officers a short time later. He was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Garland Police also confirmed the car the man was driving was stolen out of Garland.