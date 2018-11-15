DCTA Considers Bus Service to McKinney

The Denton County Transportation Authority (DCTA) is exploring the possibility of expanding its service area and running a commuter bus route from Lewisville to McKinney. (Published 16 minutes ago)

The Denton County Transportation Authority is exploring the possibility of expanding its service area and running a commuter bus route from Lewisville to McKinney.

On Wednesday, DCTA representatives met with officials from several cities along the route, including The Colony, Plano, Frisco and McKinney, to gauge their interest level.

The proposal — designated Route 70 — would include several stops along Texas 121/Sam Rayburn Tollway.

“Interest is growing regionally for innovative transit solutions,” noted Adrienne Hamilton, a DCTA spokesperson. “The forums DCTA hosted [Wednesday] served as a launch pad effort to discuss transit needs of today and the future, including the agency’s proposed Route 70 service with stops in the cities along the corridor.”

According to Hamilton it could take up to two years before Route 70 becomes a reality.