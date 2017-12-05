5,000 North Texas Families Wait for Angel Tree Adoption

Lt. Timothy Israel says there are more than 5,000 angels still on trees that need to be adopted for Christmas. Those gifts need to be returned by Wednesday. (Published Monday, Dec. 4, 2017)

The clock is ticking and the Salvation Army is at a critical moment trying to make sure North Texas children have gifts for Christmas.

There are still 5,000 families hoping to be adopted as a part of the annual Angel Tree campaign.

It’s Christmas crunch time for the Salvation Army tradition with the due date for the gifts Wednesday, Dec. 6.

Almost 50,000 North Texas families signed up for the program this year.

Thousands of Angels Still Need Adopting From Angel Trees

“Medical issues or unemployment [or] anything out of the norm has put that family, that might be a part of the working poor, in a situation where they now have to decide if they are going to pay the rent or provide Christmas for their children,” Maj. Barbara Rich with the Salvation Army explained.

There are still nearly 9,000 people who adopted a family and have not returned their promised gifts.

The recipient families will receive anything from toys to needed items of clothing.

You can adopt angels and donate gifts through The Salvation Army Angel Tree — Nov. 10 to Dec. 6 — at the following participating malls. Gifts must be returned by Dec. 6.

• NorthPark Center

• Galleria Dallas

• The Shops at Willow Bend

• Town East Mall

• Grapevine Mills Mall

• Golden Triangle Mall

• The Parks at Arlington

• North East Mall

• Hulen Mall

• Ridgmar Mall