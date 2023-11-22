500 families receive Thanksgiving meals at Wilkinson Center in Dallas

Wilkinson Center helped local families celebrate Thanksgiving with their annual Thanksgiving Turkey Basket Distribution.

More than 500 families in need went to the Wilkinson Center’s Food Pantry in East Dallas where they picked up a basket of food that included the traditional holiday feast with turkey, canned vegetables, stuffing, gravy, rolls and more.

Since 1982, Wilkinson Center has worked to transform the lives of Dallas families in crisis by setting them on their paths. Whether it’s a path that leads to employment. Or a path that puts food on the table every day. We’re here to give them the brightest green light they’ve ever seen, signaling the beginning of their journey to self-sufficiency. They do that in large part through case management, staff and community support.

Each year, Wilkinson Center collects Turkey Basket donations from companies, organizations and people in the community through November in order to make the event happen.