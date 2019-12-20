500 At-Risk and Homeless Children Provided Toys for Christmas

Nancy Williams has made her list and she’s checking it twice for her family.

"Three are my kids and four are my grandchildren," Williams said.

But this year she wasn't sure there would be toys under her tree.

"I've been out of work since August so this Christmas is a little tougher."

"I told my kids and my grand-kids they probably weren't going to get toys."

That worry has been lifted for her thanks to Hope Supply Company and radio station Hot 93.3's 'Stuff a Bus Toy Drive.'

Now more than 500 at-risk and homeless children are getting gifts.

"These are from two schools here locally in east Dallas that are really on 100% free lunch and we have some students that we are serving that are homeless," Kelly McKinnon with Hope Supply Co. said.

'Hope Supply Company' is a nonprofit that works with homeless children in North Texas.

McKinnon said one toy can go a long way in helping a family emotionally.

"It makes all the difference because it can take that stress away and it's that dignity piece,” Mckinnon said. “That's why we are so proud to do what we do."

And for the families like the Williams they appreciate people caring enough to give.

"I'm very grateful to them,” Williams said. “I know I'm only one family and I know there are plenty more."