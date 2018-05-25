500 Foot Tall 'Texas Odyssey' Planned to Go Up in Dallas

Get ready for a new attraction to soon make a mark on the Dallas skyline. Plans for an observation wheel, that will stand more than 500 feet tall, were released on Friday, May, 25, 2018.

The wheel will be called Texas Odyssey and will center a new development located in the Cedars West neighborhood.

The group behind the plans said the wheel will stand more than 500 feet tall, which is almost as tall as reunion tower, 180 feet taller than AT&T Stadium and twice as tall as the Texas Star Ferris wheel in Fair Park.





It will take 38 minutes to make your way all the way around the Texas Odyssey.

The development will include retail and dining, an outdoor performance venue and a STEAM education center. A parking garage that can hold 1,000 cars is also included in the plans. There are also landscaping plans that will allow greater public access to the Trinity River



The development will be located along the banks of the Trinity River in the Cedars West neighborhood, directly south of the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center.

No time-line on when the project will be started, or completed was released on Friday.

