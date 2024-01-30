50 years later, still no answers in stabbing death of Arlington woman

50 years ago an 18-year-old Arlington woman was stabbed dozens of times and killed just months before her wedding and decades later, there's little evidence and few leads.

Through his podcast, Gone Cold: Texas True Crime, Vincent Strange has told more than 200 unsolved stories.

"The first case we did was Carla Walker, and I remember running into Cheryl's name at that point,” said Strange.

Like Walker, a 17-year-old kidnapped and killed in Fort Worth, 18-year-old Cheryl Callaway was murdered in 1974. Though Walker’s case was resolved a few years ago, 50 years later Callaway’s case remains a mystery.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

"And seemingly unprovoked. I mean, it just happened,” said Strange.

Back on Jan. 30, 1974, Arlington Police said Callaway was leaving the now-demolished Forum 303 Mall along Pioneer Parkway around 8 p.m.

The family said she’d dropped by after dinner to pick up a birthday gift boyfriend for her fiancé.

News copy from the time says that while leaving witnesses heard a woman scream and saw a man grab Callaway who “stabbed her repeatedly with an ice pick” before he “dumped her body and drove away.”

While trying to save Callaway, witnesses failed to catch the man's license plate, only noting that the suspect was a young man with a muscular build who fled in a white Oldsmobile Cutlass.

"I think about it a lot. It's burned in my brain, burned in my soul,” said Stephen Harris.

Five decades later, Harris said he thinks about the woman who should have become his sister-in-law. She was set to marry his brother, Clint Harris, that June.

“She had this infectious smile. She was a joy to be around. She was really kindhearted,” he said.

He also still questions why anyone would hurt her, especially in such a brutal fashion.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner determined Callaway was stabbed nearly 50 times.

"Her memory at least deserves to live and the person that did this deserves justice, and I just wish the Arlington Police Department would do more than they've done,” said Harris.

Harris said while his family has grieved the loss in different ways, he’s coped by continuing to push detectives to seek new leads.

A spokesperson for the department said that after years of investigating individuals who matched the suspect's description and looking into similar cases around the state and country, tips ran dry.

On top of that, some of the physical evidence was lost in the 80s.

Harris worries that rules out the possibility of using new DNA technology like what was used in Walker's case.

"I think it's highly unlikely to get,” he said.

Still, buried beneath the latest murder mystery that he’ll soon convert into a multi-episode podcast, Strange said all it takes is one person with one right tip to finally lay Callaway’s mystery to rest.

"I still think there's hope,” said Strange.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Arlington Police Department Homicide Unit at (817) 459-5772 or Crime Stoppers of Tarrant County at (817) 469-8477.