50 Years: DFW Airport CEO reflects on past & future

DFW International Airport turns 50 this year.

Airport CEO Sean Donohue said the leaders of Dallas and Fort Worth were visionary when they came together with 17,000 acres to build the airport.

Though he doubts they ever envisioned what it would become 50 years later.

“With all due respect I don’t think so, because back then aviation was just a slice of what it is today,” Donohue said. “Having said that I think it was incredibly visionary to give us all this land that allowed us to grow.”

DFW Airport is now the second busiest airport in the world and the catalyst for the region’s massive growth. When companies move to North Texas they often cite the airport as the reason.

Donohue recalls a phone call he received shortly after taking over as CEO in 2013.

“Probably two weeks after I started I got a call from the Dallas Regional Chamber. [They said] we need you to do a briefing to a group of people and we can’t tell you who they are, but it’s really important to talk about DFW,” Donohue said. “Went in, gave them a briefing, and about a month later Toyota announced they were moving their headquarters here.”

Donohue said planned investments are focused on improving the traveler experience.

One of the most anticipated projects will be the complete rebuild of the oldest and busiest terminal – Terminal C.

The airport will also begin construction on a sixth terminal that will provide an opportunity for other airlines to expand operations to DFW.

Southwest Airlines CEO Bob Jordan told attendees at an aviation forum last fall the company is exploring a presence at DFW Airport.

“If Southwest wants to come out we will have the ability once Terminal F opens to provide their needs,” Donohue said.

Construction on both terminals is expected to begin in 2024.

By decade's end, DFW Airport expects to serve 100 million passengers annually.

Donohue said they’re laying the foundation now for the next decade and beyond.

“We’re an economic engine. We’re also an airport and we got to balance both of those and make sure we get it right.”