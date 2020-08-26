Arlington

50-Year-Old Man Killed in Arlington Motorcycle Crash

Officers responded to a major crash in the 7800 block of South Cooper Street at approximately 11:29 p.m.

By Hannah Jones

Arlington Police Department

A 50-year-old man is dead and a 28-year-old man is in custody after a fatal crash in Arlington on Tuesday night.

According to the Arlington Police Department, officers responded to a major crash in the 7800 block of South Cooper Street at approximately 11:29 p.m.

Police said when officers arrived on scene, they found a motorcyclist who was severely injured.

Investigators believe that a motorcycle was traveling northbound on South Cooper Street when a suspect attempted to turn left from 1200 Sturgeon Court and failed to yield to the motorcycle, police said.

The victim, a 50-year old man, was transported to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead, police said.

According to police, the driver of the vehicle that struck the motorcycle fled the scene on foot.

Police said they later located the suspect, 28-year-old Felipe Venegas, and arrested him and charged him with failure to stop and render aid as well as intoxication manslaughter.

