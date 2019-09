About 50 residents were displaced after a fire broke out at an Irving apartment complex Saturday night, officials said. (Published 21 minutes ago)

About 50 residents were displaced after a fire broke out at an Irving apartment complex Saturday night, officials said.

Investigators are looking into what started the fire which started at about 9:19 p.m. at the complex at 8821 Rodeo Dr.

Residents were able to escape the three-story building and there were no reports of injuries.

The building looked to be a total loss.

The American Red Cross was deployed to help displaced residents.

No other information was available.