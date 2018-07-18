50 Pounds of Marijuana Found Inside RV During Traffic Stop

Texas State Troopers arrested a man in Wise County after finding more than 50 pounds of marijuana inside his RV.
53-year-old Dagoberto Cabrera was driving south on U.S. Highway 81/287 just south of Decatur when officers pulled the RV over for several traffic violations.
During the traffic stop, officers called for a K9 unit as backup.
The K9 officer then alerted investigators to the odor of illegal substances.
During a search of the RV, troopers found more than 50 pounds of marijuana.
Cabrera was arrested and taken to the Wise County Jail. He's facing first degree felony charges.