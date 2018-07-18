50 Pounds of Marijuana Found Inside RV During Traffic Stop

Texas State Troopers arrested 53-year-old Dagoberto Cabrera in Wise County after finding more than 50 pounds of marijuana inside his RV, Wednesday, July 18, 2018.

Texas State Troopers arrested a man in Wise County after finding more than 50 pounds of marijuana inside his RV.

53-year-old Dagoberto Cabrera was driving south on U.S. Highway 81/287 just south of Decatur when officers pulled the RV over for several traffic violations.

During the traffic stop, officers called for a K9 unit as backup.

The K9 officer then alerted investigators to the odor of illegal substances.

'Tina, She's Gay!' Harry Styles Helps Teen Come Out to Mom

What is a girl to do when she decides to come out to her mom? Get Harry Styles to help. The One Direction crooner decided to give "Grace" a hand after seeing her handmade sign that said "I'm gonna come out to my parents because of you!!!" (Published Wednesday, July 18, 2018)

During a search of the RV, troopers found more than 50 pounds of marijuana.

Cabrera was arrested and taken to the Wise County Jail. He's facing first degree felony charges.

