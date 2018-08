Fifty school buses at Keller ISD were vandalized and some were unable to pick up students Monday morning, police said. (Published 28 minutes ago)

More videos (1 of 9)

Link to this video

Raw: 50 Buses Vandalized, Put Out of Service at Keller ISD: PD

UP NEXT

Fifty school buses at Keller ISD were vandalized and some were unable to pick up students Monday morning, police said.

Police responded about 5:20 a.m. to Forrest Ridge High School 4101 Thompson Road for a criminal mischief call, police said.

No other information was available.