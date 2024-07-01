Arlington police are looking for who shot into a home Sunday morning, injuring three people, including a 5-year-old girl.

According to police, the shooting happened at about 2:50 a.m. on Sunday at a home on Tennessee Trail on the city's southeast side.

Police said they arrived at the home to find a 5-year-old little girl who was shot in the hand and a 19-year-old man found in a bedroom with multiple gunshot wounds.

Both were taken to a local hospital and are expected to survive.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

A bullet grazed a 20-year-old man who was also in the home.

Officers found shell casings outside the house and bullet holes in the front window and wall. The people who were inside the house told officers they didn't know who would shoot at their home or why.

Arlington police are looking for surveillance video from the neighborhood from around the time of the shooting. Police ask that anyone with information about the incident call the Violent Crime Unit at 817-459-5628 or Crime Stoppers of Tarrant County at 817-469-8477.